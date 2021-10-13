Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 36,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,087,740 shares.The stock last traded at $13.10 and had previously closed at $13.13.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $53.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $234,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,507 shares of company stock worth $855,345. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $634,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 70,127 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,622,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

