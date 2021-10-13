Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

MDRX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 29,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,633. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.30. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.51 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 7.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $857,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

