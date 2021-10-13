Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is a mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia. The company supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., formerly known as Contura Energy Inc., is based in BRISTOL, Tenn. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $60.03 on Monday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $63.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.71). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 79.93% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $395.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth $19,253,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $18,265,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $13,327,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $10,997,000. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $8,630,000. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

