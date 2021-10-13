Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $415,000 in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,314 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 13.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 16.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after buying an additional 45,753 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 42.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 43,570 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,760,000 after buying an additional 38,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

CVLT stock opened at $73.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.00, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.93. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.20 and a 1 year high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,410,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,475.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

