Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Invests $472,000 in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 30,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

NYSE SKX opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.80. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,269,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $40,169.61. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,700 over the last 90 days. 25.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

