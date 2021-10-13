Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New $392,000 Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,536 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 781.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 109,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 97,099 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 385,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,916,000 after acquiring an additional 18,697 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 56,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFG. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $48.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average is $45.69. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.