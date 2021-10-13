Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Gap Down to $26.00

Shares of Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.00, but opened at $24.97. Alpha Teknova shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 540 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Teknova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Alpha Teknova in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.10.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.