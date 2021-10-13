Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Short Interest Down 88.0% in September

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the September 15th total of 240,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 783,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ALSMY opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alstom has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.0297 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Alstom’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

