AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.02

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$23.02 and last traded at C$25.89, with a volume of 391896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.28.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALA. CSFB increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.25 billion and a PE ratio of 19.55.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.8099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.03%.

AltaGas Company Profile (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

