Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company. It focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s proprietary platform technologies consist of RespirVec and Densigen. Altimmune Inc., formerly known as Pharmathene Inc., is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

ALT has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Altimmune has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Altimmune stock opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $24.61. The company has a market cap of $492.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.45.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1,093.35%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,148,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 900.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 697,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,731,000. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

