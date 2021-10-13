Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,656 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.55. The company had a trading volume of 125,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,180,266. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.67. The stock has a market cap of $87.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.57%.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.