ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. The company’s product candidate consist ALX148, which is in clinical stage. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is based in Burlingame, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.57.

Shares of ALXO traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,936. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $117.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 3.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.64.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $911,319.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,946 shares in the company, valued at $27,827,753.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $450,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,300 shares of company stock worth $9,426,894. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 3.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 4.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

