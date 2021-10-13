Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amadeus IT Group S.A. is a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of Distribution and IT Solutions. It offers a network providing real-time search, pricing, booking and ticketing services. Amadeus IT Group S.A., formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A., is based in Madrid, Spain. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AMADY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Amadeus IT Group stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.04. 31,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,001. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of -58.65 and a beta of 1.41. Amadeus IT Group has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $79.81.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $752.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.22 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

