American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,934 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in American Express by 22.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 509 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $174.91 on Wednesday. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $138.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.75.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

