American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.42

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.42 and last traded at $58.41, with a volume of 8435 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.61.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

The firm has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.71.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in American International Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,674,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,721,000 after purchasing an additional 117,205 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in American International Group by 302.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 85,276 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in American International Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,525,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,799,000 after purchasing an additional 213,927 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,298,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

