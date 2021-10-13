American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,358. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.603 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

AWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

