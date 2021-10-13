Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $251.00 to $235.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Amgen traded as low as $205.52 and last traded at $206.02, with a volume of 13154 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $206.70.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $114.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

About Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

