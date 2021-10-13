Analysts Anticipate Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to Post $2.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will announce earnings per share of $2.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.33 and the lowest is $1.79. Olin posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,135%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share.

OLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OLN opened at $50.26 on Friday. Olin has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

