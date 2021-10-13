Analysts Anticipate Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is ($0.41). Sunnova Energy International reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.17 million.

NOVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.06.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $300,653.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,016.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 38.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

NOVA traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.37. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $57.70.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

