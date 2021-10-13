Analysts Expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.23). Arcadia Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 3.98%.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

RKDA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,006. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -0.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKDA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 107.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 410,506 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 82.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 74,646 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

