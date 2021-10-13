Analysts Expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to Post -$0.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will report earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Nutanix reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on NTNX shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $637,870.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,759.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $1,617,001.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 46,651 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Nutanix by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 2,176.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 50,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

