Analysts Expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.03 Million

Equities analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to report sales of $39.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.25 million. Orion Energy Systems posted sales of $26.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year sales of $152.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $154.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $185.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.53 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on OESX. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 11.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,135,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,967,000 after purchasing an additional 322,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 27,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 98.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 339,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter worth $3,889,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OESX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.96. 143,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,385. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $11.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.39.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

