Analysts Expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to Announce -$0.43 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.42). Syros Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 442.40% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%. The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 million.

SYRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $4.54 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $281.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

