Analysts Expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.08 Million

Equities research analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will report sales of $134.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $129.00 million. World Acceptance reported sales of $124.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year sales of $556.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $536.00 million to $576.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $570.20 million, with estimates ranging from $533.00 million to $607.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.77 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%.

WRLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

WRLD stock traded down $6.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.70. 12,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,343. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $209.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.63.

In other news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,700 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.09, for a total transaction of $47,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,720 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,848 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in World Acceptance by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 755,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,068,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in World Acceptance by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,538,000 after purchasing an additional 44,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in World Acceptance by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in World Acceptance by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in World Acceptance by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

