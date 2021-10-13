Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Infineon Technologies (IFXA)

Infineon Technologies (ETR: IFXA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/12/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/6/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/6/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/6/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/6/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/6/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €36.50 ($42.94) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/6/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/5/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/5/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/5/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/4/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/30/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/23/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/8/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/7/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €36.50 ($42.94) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

9/2/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/27/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/25/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/19/2021 – Infineon Technologies was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Infineon Technologies AG has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.