Analysts Set Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) PT at $340.00

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $340.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on LNDNF. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 8th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

OTCMKTS LNDNF remained flat at $$38.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average of $32.99. Lundin Energy AB has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

