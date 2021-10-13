Analyzing 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) and Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL)

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) and Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of 36Kr shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Janel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for 36Kr and Janel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00 Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A

36Kr presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 292.16%. Given 36Kr’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 36Kr is more favorable than Janel.

Profitability

This table compares 36Kr and Janel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 36Kr -50.40% -47.50% -32.35% Janel 2.02% 17.87% 3.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 36Kr and Janel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 36Kr $59.27 million 1.00 -$42.95 million N/A N/A Janel $82.43 million 0.25 -$1.73 million N/A N/A

Janel has higher revenue and earnings than 36Kr.

Risk & Volatility

36Kr has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janel has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Janel beats 36Kr on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc. offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Janel

Janel Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of integrated logistics and freight forwarding services. It operates through the following segments: Global Logistics Services, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Global Logistics Services provides customs brokerage, warehousing, and distribution services and other value-added logistics services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and distributes mixing equipment and apparatus for specific applications within various industries. The Life Sciences segment provides manufactures and distributes monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents, and other immunoreagents for biomedical research and provides antibody manufacturing for academic and industry research scientists. The company was founded by James N. Jannello in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

