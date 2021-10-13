Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) shares dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$44.78 and last traded at C$46.06. Approximately 33,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 28,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.19.

AND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$44.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$107.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$110.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

