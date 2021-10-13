Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Short Interest Update

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 94.2% from the September 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ANDR opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Andrea Electronics has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.
Andrea Electronics Company Profile
