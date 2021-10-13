Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Short Interest Update

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 94.2% from the September 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ANDR opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Andrea Electronics has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.

Get Andrea Electronics alerts:

Andrea Electronics Company Profile

Andrea Electronics Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of digital microphone products and noise reduction software. It operates through the Patent Monetization, and Andrea Digital Signal Processing (DSP) Microphone and Audio Software Products segments. The Patent Monetization segment comprises of the monetization revenues from intellectual property rights, licensing, and royalties.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Andrea Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrea Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.