Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Plans $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

AON has raised its dividend payment by 26.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AON has a dividend payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AON to earn $12.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Get AON alerts:

AON opened at $298.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.68 and a 200 day moving average of $257.54. AON has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $302.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AON will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.15.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,002.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.