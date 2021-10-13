APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 8,600 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 787,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.68% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $117,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6,450.0% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.74.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,762. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.25 and its 200-day moving average is $169.83. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.58 and a 52 week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.