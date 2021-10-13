APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 8,897 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,393,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.53% of Waste Connections worth $140,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 81,092.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 20,273 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 27.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Waste Connections by 4,628.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after purchasing an additional 296,234 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Waste Connections by 2.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Connections by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCN traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $128.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,449. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.61. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.13.

