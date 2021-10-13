APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 683,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,306 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $154,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 13,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 25,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $296.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,751. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.75. The stock has a market cap of $211.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

