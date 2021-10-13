APG Asset Management N.V. Has $98.79 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 45,305 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.10% of 3M worth $98,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summitry LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.0% during the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.3% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 49.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 152.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 472,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,756,000 after acquiring an additional 285,192 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Argus upped their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.54.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.56. 25,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,285. The company has a market capitalization of $101.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.37 and a 200 day moving average of $195.53.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

