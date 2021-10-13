APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 149.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 808,507 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 484,800 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.16% of Target worth $164,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Target by 10.2% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $308,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Target by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,956 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in Target by 292.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Target by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $231.23. 31,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,356,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.55. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $150.80 and a 1 year high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.