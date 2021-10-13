Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 23,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 376,171 shares.The stock last traded at $70.98 and had previously closed at $74.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMEH. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $175.64 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,946,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

