Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 23,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 376,171 shares.The stock last traded at $70.98 and had previously closed at $74.13.
A number of brokerages have commented on AMEH. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55.
In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,946,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.
About Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.
Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.