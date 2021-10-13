Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Shares Gap Down to $165.12

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $165.12, but opened at $160.00. Aptiv shares last traded at $164.24, with a volume of 10,897 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

Get Aptiv alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,745,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 23.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 12.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 287,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after acquiring an additional 31,584 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 155.2% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 67,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 41,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 11.4% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 189,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,809,000 after purchasing an additional 19,437 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.