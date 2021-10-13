Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,800 shares, an increase of 22,129.1% from the September 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,787,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of ARBKF opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.81.
About Argo Blockchain
