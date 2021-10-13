Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,800 shares, an increase of 22,129.1% from the September 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,787,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of ARBKF opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.81.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

