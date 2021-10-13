Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Gap Down to $54.19

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.19, but opened at $52.77. Argo Group International shares last traded at $53.31, with a volume of 223 shares traded.

ARGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average is $53.13.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.73 million. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is presently -193.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Argo Group International by 1,311.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after buying an additional 35,108 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after buying an additional 46,350 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 17,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

