Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Hits New 12-Month High at $384.27

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $384.27 and last traded at $383.89, with a volume of 383086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $374.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $172,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $897,868.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,414 shares of company stock valued at $76,449,318 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.0% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Arista Networks by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

