Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Get Arko alerts:

NASDAQ ARKO opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Arko has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.86 and a beta of 0.15.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. On average, analysts predict that Arko will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Arko news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $9,795,777.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Arko during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arko during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Arko by 24,639.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Arko during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. 47.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arko (ARKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.