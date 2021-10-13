ASML (ASML) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect ASML to post earnings of $4.67 per share for the quarter.
ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ASML to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ASML stock opened at $725.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $810.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $720.34. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $357.38 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93.
ASML Company Profile
ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.
Featured Story: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.