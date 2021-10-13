ASML (ASML) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect ASML to post earnings of $4.67 per share for the quarter.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ASML to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $725.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $810.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $720.34. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $357.38 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $966.00 price target on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.33.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

