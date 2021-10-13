Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 14,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 517,439 shares.The stock last traded at $152.30 and had previously closed at $141.55.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark cut Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.70.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $197.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.15 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. On average, analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

About Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

