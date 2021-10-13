AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £100 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a £100 ($130.65) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,601.54 ($125.44).

LON AZN opened at GBX 8,896 ($116.23) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,081 ($118.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £137.81 billion and a PE ratio of 42.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8,514.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,175.49.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

