Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) were down 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.54 and last traded at $38.19. Approximately 26,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,109,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.06.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.30.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVIR)
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
