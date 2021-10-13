Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) were down 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.54 and last traded at $38.19. Approximately 26,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,109,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.30.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

