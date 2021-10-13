Athene Holding Ltd. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Athene in a report released on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.93. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.72 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Athene’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ATH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Athene from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial downgraded Athene to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.84.

Shares of ATH opened at $74.07 on Monday. Athene has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $75.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.70 and its 200-day moving average is $63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,223,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,524,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in Athene by 285.5% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,693,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,200 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Athene by 61.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,814,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Athene by 89.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,086,000 after purchasing an additional 967,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $25,224.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $128,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,230.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,032. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

