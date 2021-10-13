Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $78.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.41. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $86.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

