AT&T (NYSE:T) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $30.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. AT&T traded as low as $26.24 and last traded at $26.27, with a volume of 1053943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $181.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.03, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.91.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

About AT&T (NYSE:T)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

