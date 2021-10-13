aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LIFE. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.19.

Shares of LIFE opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $160.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 75.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other aTyr Pharma news, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 29.6% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,274,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 291,153 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 179,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 61,088 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in aTyr Pharma by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

