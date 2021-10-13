AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Shares Sold by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,518 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 3.6% during the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. 42.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AUDC opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $36.63.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $60.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

